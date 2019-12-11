|
Anthony J. Chain
September 13, 1956 - December 7, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Anthony J. Chain of Montgomery, NY entered into eternal rest on December 7, 2019. He was 63 years old.
The son of the late Anthony Constanine Chain and Mary Teresa (Kronenberger) Chain, Anthony was born on September 13, 1956 in Cornwall, NY. Anthony was predeceased by the love of his life, Diane L. Jones in 2006.
Anthony was a Mechanic for Unitex in Newburgh, NY.
Anthony was always a family oriented person. Some of our fondest memories were made spending time as a family at Neversink River Campgrounds. If he wasn't spending time with family, you could be sure he was fishing!
Anthony is survived by his daughters: Heather J. Bateman of Liberty, NY, Jennifer M. Chain of Wallkill, NY and Stacy A. Chain of Spring Hill, FL; his son: Steven M. Jones of Cornwall, NY; his ten grandchildren; and his sisters: Laura Wiest, Lynne Belsito and Kathy Burch. Anthony was predeceased by a son: Charles Jones.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 4 p.m. following the visitation. Inurnment will take place on Monday, December 16th at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019