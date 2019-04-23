|
|
Anthony J. Garzione
June 19, 1930 - April 22, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Anthony J. Garzione, 88, entered into rest on Monday, April 22, 2019. The son of the late Antonio and Anna (Pucino) Garzione, he was born June 19, 1930 in Newburgh. He married Marlene Marshall on February 3, 1957 in Sacred Heart Church. Marlene survives at home.
Anthony was a 1949 graduate of NFA. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War in Combat Infantry as a Corporal. While serving, he received several medals and commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service, Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, United Nations Service Medal, and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross. Anthony worked as an Associate Engineer for IBM from 1953 until his retirement in 1987. He was active in his community, serving as Past Commander for Catholic War Veterans Post 386, was a member of Sacred Heart Holy Name Society, Sacred Heart Ushers, Lady of Fatima Group, Club 60 where he served as Chaplain for 15 years, and the West End Couples Club Alumni.
In addition to his wife Marlene, he is survived by his sons, Michael Garzione of Frisco, TX and Steven Garzione and his wife Victoria of Albany, NY; his brother, William Garzione of Saugerties; grandchildren, Cassandra, Justin, Sarah and Giuliana of Albany; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Victor, Adam, Nicholas, Pat, David, and Rocco Garzione.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Entombment with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations on Anthony's behalf may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019