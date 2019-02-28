|
Anthony J. Petito
August 7, 1939 - February 27, 2019
Monroe, NY
Anthony J. Petito, a longtime resident of the area, passed away after a stroke with complications at the age of 79. Son of Rocco and Gert Petito of South Windsor, CT, Tony graduated from Eramus Hall High School and attended Brooklyn College. Tony was a retired N.Y.C. Sanitation Supervisor of Garage M-4 in Manhattan, NY.
He was a former member of the Monroe Fire Police and Lakeside Fire Co., a life-member and avid supporter of the NRA, was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society and the Monroe-Chester Sportsman Club. A perfect day was cruising in his Corvette with Nina by his side.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Nina; loving son, Anthony; daughters, Laurie and Debra; sister, Rosemarie and her domestic partner, Holly; grandchildren, Michael, Jesse, Nikki and Camryn; and great grandchildren, Trevor and Isabella Rose and a never ending list of loving friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3rd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Tony's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4th at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to victims and families of September 11, whose lives are forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss by donating to Tuesday's Children, 10 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 1007, NY, NY 10020, http://tuesdayschildren.org/
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019