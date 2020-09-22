Anthony J. Smaldone
February 3, 1943 - March 16, 2020
New Paltz, New York
Anthony J Smaldone, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 16, 2020 in New Paltz, New York.
Born February 3, 1943 in Little Falls, New York, he was the son of the late Anthony J. Smaldone, Sr and Mary Smaldone. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up a dedicated Brooklyn Dodgers fan. As a teen he joined the Salesian Seminary where he made lifelong friendships. He completed high school and college and taught for several years in Goshen and Newton. These brothers have been a constant in his life for over 50 years.
Tony earned his masters degree in music at The University of Hawaii, and then he returned to New York and taught at New Paltz Central schools. He was a band teacher in New Paltz for over 30 years until his retirement in 2002.
He knew how to play every instrument, but favored clarinet and bass fiddle. He taught at high school, middle school, and elementary school levels. His favorite event each year was always the beginner band's concert debut. Each year 100-150 new students signed up for band; some perhaps for the Super Bowl party he hosted every year. He always manually simplified and arranged the music for each instrument himself.
He was an avid traveler and owned All About Travel in New Paltz for 25 years. He loved to take cruises and vacations with his family, however Hawaii became his second home. He returned to Honolulu and Maui To visit good friends every year for over 30 years, it was his happy place.
Tony is survived by his wife, Cora Smaldone of New Paltz, NY; his daughter Pamela Smaldone Rondini and her husband, Chris Rondini; his son, David Smaldone and his wife, Allegra Smaldone; his sister, Rita Almanzo; and his three grandchildren, Dionni Rondini, Alora Smaldone, and Roman Smaldone; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Theresa Comple and Isabelle O'Leary.
Friends will be received at St. Joseph's Church Hall, New Paltz on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, New Paltz on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at New Paltz Rural Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's name to: Friends of Guirgho, 176 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 or www.friendsofguirgho.org
Arrangements are under the care of the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park www.GVVFH.com