|
|
Anthony "Whitey" J. Zovistoski
May 29, 1939 - October 24, 2019
Davie, Florida - Formerly of Middletown, New York
After fighting a good battle for the past year with cancer, Tony passed away peacefully at John Knox Hospice Center, Pompano Beach, Florida on October 24. Born in Congers, NY, Tony was the son of the late Anthony J. Zovistoski, Sr. and Jeannette Wood Zovistoski.
After serving five years (1957-1962) in the U.S. Air Force, Tony worked at the Orange County NY Dept. of Public Works for nearly 40 years. He retired from there as a foreman, building roads and doing snow removal.
Tony was an avid Sportsman. Although he shined as a basketball player, baseball player and bowler, his love was fast pitch softball. Although he played many positions, "SHORTSTOP" was where he excelled. Many say he was the finest and fastest player in all Orange County…once hitting a grand slam off Eddie Feigner, "the King and His Court". Tony was inducted into the Francis Mott NYS/USA Softball Hall of Fame in 1992. In May, 2010, he was inducted into the Newburgh Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. As an "All-Sport Athlete", he was inducted into the S.S. Seward Hall of Fame in Florida, NY (his alma mater and hometown) in September 2010. Another proud moment was being featured in "Sports Illustrated" in 1973. Truly something to write home about.
After retiring from softball at the age of 50, golf became Tony's game of choice. He worked as a ranger for 14 years at the Town of Wallkill Golf Course. Now an avid golfer, he achieved four Holes in One and an Eagle. In 2000 he became a snowbird to Florida. In 2014 Florida became his permanent home. He loved living in the Pine Island Ridge Community with a home on the golf course. Here he made many friends whom he loved and cherished.
Tony was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 1097 for over 40 years, a member of the American Legion Post 1250 in Florida, NY and a past member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion in Middletown, NY. He coached for the Babe Ruth Little League and was a past president of the Orange County Soccer Association.
Tony was a lucky man and blessed to have such a loving wife and three wonderful, successful children he was so very proud of. The brightest spot in his life was being a PopPop to his seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Seeing their faces always put the biggest smile on his face. Now Tony has gone to rest in heaven to build his "Field of Dreams".
Survivors include his beloved wife Christine; his children: Tracy Allen, Michael Zovistoski (Sarah), Julie Zovistoski-Mooney (Dwight); his grandchildren: Janae, Tyler, Alivia, Emerson, Jameson, Madden and Jaxon; his great-granddaughters, Angelina and Savina; his sister, Rosemary Cole (Rich); sisters-in-law Carol Milo (Tom) and Charlotte Zovistoski; brothers-in-law, Frank Garzino and George Jackson; aunts, uncle and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth DeMouth, brother, Robert Zovistoski, sister, Joanne Farnsworth Jackson and sister-in-law, JoAnn Garzino.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, FL. Celebration of life will follow. Private burial will be held at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery. Donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or by calling 877-494-6890. Or a donation to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019