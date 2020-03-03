|
Anthony John "Tony" Maccarello
August 23, 1941 - February 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Anthony John "Tony" Maccarello sadly passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 78.
Tony was born August 23, 1941 in Bronx, NY to his parents Anthony and Gladys Maccarello.
Starting at a young age, Tony loved the Yankees and the Giants and enjoyed going to games at the stadium as a kid growing up in the Bronx, he also loved playing and coaching baseball, softball, and bowling.
Tony worked in the Printing Industry for over 50 years. He began working in Commercial Printing at Merrill Lynch where he retired, then began working at ORMC part time for the last 20 years.
Tony just celebrated 58 "WONDERFUL" years with his wife, best friend, and soul mate Rose. Tony and Rose shared many wonderful memories together. Christmas was their favorite time of year, where family would gather and have Christmas Eve dinner. Every Sunday was dinner at Mimi and Pops house. He enjoyed watching ESPN and the sports channel and having discussions with his sons and grandsons on Stats of upcoming players and games, he was a big MLB and NFL fan. Friends and family would join Tony over the years at his home to enjoy BBQs and other family events, he loved to entertain and he loved his 50s jukebox, he would play it every chance he had. But Tony's biggest accomplishment was his family, he loved his children and grandchildren, and he was extremely proud of all of them.
Tony is survived by wife, Rose Maccarello (LoParrino). He is also survived by his five children and their spouses; Anthony Maccarello Jr and Joyce of Pine Bush; Salvatore Maccarello of Pine Bush; Andrea Burrow and husband John of Pine Bush; Janine DeVries and husband Michael of Pine Bush; Jennifer Nelson and husband Darrel of Bloomingburg. Tony was so grateful for his grandchildren; Brittany, Anthony, Erik, Jordan, Jianna, Salvatore, Rocco, Ava, John, Nicholas, Anthony, Jake, Richard, Michael, Joseph, Dominic; and his great grandson Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday March 6th at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 7th at Church of The Infant Savior Church, Route 302, Pine Bush, NY 12566. To leave an online condolence please visit wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020