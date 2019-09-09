|
|
Anthony "Tony" John Rivera
April 20, 1960 - September 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
It is with a saddened and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anthony John Rivera. Tony" was 59 years old. He entered into eternal rest following a brief stay at The Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY.
He was a wonderful and beloved husband, father, uncle, son, brother and friend. Anyone who knew him, enjoyed his brilliant smile, his humor, his gentle ways and loving care.
He is survived by his husband, Raymond J. Fernekes, of Monticello, NY. His two children, Amanda S. Rivera of Chester, NY, and Philip A. Rivera of Middletown, NY. Manuel (Manny) Rivera (brother) and wife, Elizabeth of Lakehurst, NJ. Brother, Michael Rivera and wife, Carmen of the Bronx and Livingston Manor, NY. Brother, Joseph (Joey) Rivera and his companion, Nury of Old Bridge, NJ. David Rivera (brother) of Middletown, Delaware.
Our prayers go to those who predecease him and welcome him home into heaven, brothers, James Rivera and Thomas Rivera; and his parents.
Tony will be remembered lovingly by his ex-wife, Lillian Vargas; his ex-partner Michael Lopez; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth K. Fernekes; and his BFF Diana Mercado. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews: Samantha MacManus of Livingston Manor, NY; Manny (Obe Wan) Rivera III of Manchester, NJ; Danielle Ashby of Westchester, NY; Nicholas Rivera of Middletown, Delaware; Tommy Rivera of Washington, et al.
Tony was raised Catholic but more recently shared his spiritual offerings with his church family at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, of Middletown, NY.
Tony was employed in the World Trade Center with Carr Futures until surviving the 911 attacks. He joins his fellow-workers who lost their lives that day. He worked in NYC at Williams-Sonoma- Columbus Circle and later was a supervisor in retail sales with Kohls and JC Penney in Middletown, NY. His many friends throughout his career will remember him for his honest work, his humor, and his jovial levity, as well as the cherished friendships he cultivated in each setting. He was a great cook, artist and loved to travel. Tony loved anything Parisian. He was a quiet geek, and loved collecting comics, collecting superhero memorabilia, DVD/movies and more specifically his DC, Marvel and sci-fi adventure videos. He was a lover of animals. He often shared memories of his furry friends Hank, Taco, and Oreo.
Tony will be cremated quietly via Melendez Funeral Home of Middletown, NY. His ashes will be kept at home to be later scattered at Mount Washington, New Hampshire. A memorial/celebration of life will be in April 2020. The family hopes for anyone wishing to come and remember Tony, will attend, and share their memories.
Many know Tony's family history with Alzheimer's disease. Tony unfortunately shared his family's genetic predisposition. In Lieu of flowers, cards, baskets, and other offerings, the family is asking donations to your local Hospice Residence, ASPCA, or .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019