Anthony Joseph Catalioto
May 3, 2019
Bronx, NY
Anthony Joseph Catalioto on May 3, 2019, age 59. Retired Yonkers Police Officer. Loving husband of Karen (nee Pietrangolare). Loving father of Lawrence, Christopher (Kasey), Anthony Jr. (Lamar), and Stephanie. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Violette. Loving brother of Emma Curran and Diana Morrone.
Anthony was very generous to everyone. He was a diehard NY Jets and NY Rangers fan. Anthony was an avid reader and lover of chess. He was passionate in his beliefs and family always came first.
Visitation will be on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. at John J. Fox & Sons, Inc. (www.JohnJFox.com) 203 E. 201st Street, Bronx, NY 10458. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019