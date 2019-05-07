Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Fox & Sons Inc
203 E 201St St
Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 733-9114
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Catalioto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph Catalioto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Joseph Catalioto Obituary
Anthony Joseph Catalioto
May 3, 2019
Bronx, NY
Anthony Joseph Catalioto on May 3, 2019, age 59. Retired Yonkers Police Officer. Loving husband of Karen (nee Pietrangolare). Loving father of Lawrence, Christopher (Kasey), Anthony Jr. (Lamar), and Stephanie. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Violette. Loving brother of Emma Curran and Diana Morrone.
Anthony was very generous to everyone. He was a diehard NY Jets and NY Rangers fan. Anthony was an avid reader and lover of chess. He was passionate in his beliefs and family always came first.
Visitation will be on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. at John J. Fox & Sons, Inc. (www.JohnJFox.com) 203 E. 201st Street, Bronx, NY 10458. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now