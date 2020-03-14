|
|
Anthony Liberato Bilello
September 9, 1958 - March 13, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Anthony Liberato Bilello, 61, Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many of Newburgh, passed away on March 13, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, after a long illness. He was born on September 9, 1958, in Newburgh, NY to Julia (D'Angelo) Bilello and the late Lawrence R. Bilello, Sr.
Anthony was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Grammar School and Newburgh Free Academy. He graduated from Iona College with a Bachelor of Science in Humanities. Anthony enjoyed a long career at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, in various positions, culminating in the position he enjoyed most as a Library Technician at the USMA Library, until the time of his retirement. Anthony enjoyed his involvement on the Creative Team at Flowers by David Anthony where he skillfully designed many Chuppahs.
Anthony had a true heart of service to his family, friends and his Catholic faith, always ready to avail his many creative and handy skills to those who needed them. He was a lifelong and faithful supporter of Sacred Heart Parish in Newburgh. Anthony served as a volunteer librarian and hot lunch server at Sacred Heart School. More recently he served as head sacristan at Sacred Heart Church where, flawlessly and with great love he attended to the logistics of Sunday Masses. Anthony was a regular fixture at Sacred Heart's annual St. Anthony feast, where he participated in making massive amounts of fried dough and served as the unofficial mayor of the event. Anthony also enjoyed helping to prepare the Church for Holy Days. He cherished his involvement, using his artistic skills, weaving Palms for Palm Sunday Masses, and spending time with his friends as a proud member of the Sacred Heart League, where he cherished many loving friendships. Anthony was a true Renaissance Man who could build or fix anything, and even had a side business, "Quick Stitch", where he performed clothing alterations and reupholstered furniture.
Anthony is survived, and will be missed by his mother, Julia of New Windsor; sister, Rosemary Reeves of New Windsor; sister, Marianne (Albert) Pacione of Middletown; brother, Larry (Evie) of Mundelein, IL; brother, Michael (Jane) of Wappingers Falls; brother, Joseph of Newburgh; sister, Julianna (David) Recine of New Windsor; and 31 nieces and nephews whom he loved as if they were his own children. Finally, a special word of thanks and gratitude to the exceptional healthcare teams at NYU Medical Center and the Terrance Cardinal Cooke Rehabilitation Center, both in Manhattan, where Anthony received highly skilled and compassionate care.
With concern due to the coronavirus, Anthony's services will be private, and a celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Friars of the Renewal, 180 South St., Newburgh, NY 12550; or Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St. Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020