Anthony M. Missere
February 12, 1947 - January 8, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Anthony M. Missere of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on January 8, 2020 while conducting classes abroad for St. John's University's intersession program in Rome, Italy. He was 72 years old.
The son of the late Anthony Missero and Antoinette (Valentino) Missero, Professor Anthony M. Missere was born on February 12, 1947 in Manhattan where he lived for 13 years prior to his family moving to Sunnyside, Queens.
Professor Missere received his Bachelor of Science degree from Pratt Institute in Dietetics and Hotel Management. He then went on to receive his Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Administration from New York University and completed his doctoral studies coursework in Sport Management at Temple University.
During Anthony's time at Pratt Institute as an undergraduate student, he was a member of the school's basketball team where he led the country in rebounding in 1967, averaging 21.7 rebounds per game. Upon graduation, Anthony played professional basketball in Naples, Italy. During this time, he was the Aquatics Director at Camp All America bringing him to Cornwall, NY to assist legendary coach Claire Bee.
Professor Missere then returned to Pratt Institute and began his teaching career as well as serving as Pratt's Facilities Manager, Instructor, Assistant Athletic Director, Head Basketball Coach and Head Baseball Coach. In 1976-1977, he received the Basketball Coach of the Year award from the Knickerbocker Conference and was also named Coach of the Year (College Division) from the Metropolitan Writers Association. He served as President of the Metropolitan Coaches Association and also the Knickerbocker Basketball Conference. From 1979 to 1984 he served as a Consultant to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Sports Club Management, Media Relations and Youth Programming for the 1984 Olympics.
Until the time of his passing, Professor Missere was the Chairperson and a full-time tenured associate professor of Sports Management in the St. John's University Division of Sport Management. Calling St. John's University his home since 1977, Anthony served on five committees, was the Director of the Sport Management Program (1995 to 2008) and served as Chairperson of the Division of Hospitality, Tourism and Sport Management (2003-2008). He developed and implemented the international sports management internship program, the first U.S.-global sport management semester abroad program at Leicester University, England, and an MA program in Sport Management in the College of Professional Studies. Professor Missere also developed the NY State Certificate in Coaching Curriculum and entered in an articulation agreement with Rome University developing and implementing course work for the Rome Campus. In 1991, Professor Anthony Missere received the Outstanding Faculty Achievement Medal from the President of St. John's University.
Anthony M. Missere is survived by his ex-wife: Mary (Lyle) Missere of Cornwall; daughter: Nicole (Missere) Moriarty and her husband Terence of Belle Harbor, NY; his sons: Anthony Missere, III and his wife Paula of New Windsor, NY, Peter Missere of Queens, NY and Philip Missere and his wife Pamela of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; his grandchildren: Aaliyah, Charlotte, James, and Anthony (IV): his sister: Lorraine Werdann and her husband Bob; his nephew Robert and nieces Adrienne and Lorraine as well as many more loved friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020