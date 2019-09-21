|
|
Anthony Mancinelli
March 2, 1911 - September 19, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Anthony Mancinelli "The oldest working Barber in the World" and longtime resident of the Newburgh-New Windsor area passed away at home on September 19, 2019. He was 108. God has called him home to be with his wife, Carmella.
Anthony was born March 2, 1911 in Montemilone, Italy, the son of John and Savino Madrisi Mancinelli. Anthony came to America in September of 1919, on the ship Caserta. He served in World War II and was honorably discharged in 1945. He took up barbering in 1924 and continued to work until July of this year. He was a life member and the oldest member of the New Windsor American Legion 1796. He was Grand Marshall of the New Windsor Memorial Day parade for 13 years. He was inducted into the Barbers Museum and Hall of Fame and is listed in The Guinness Book of World Records. He has been honored numerous times and received many awards/certificates from government officials, including Senator Larkin, Representative Thomas Kirwan, Congressman John Hall, Supervisor George Green, County Executives Edward Diana and Steven Neuhaus and many others. March 2nd was named Anthony Mancinelli Day in Orange County.
Anthony was predeceased by his lovely wife of 69 wonderful and happy years, Carmella. He has two sons, Robert and Anthony Jr. Anthony Jr. predeceased him. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Hawley, and six brothers: Michael, Joseph, Rocco, Frank, Lewis and Albert.
He is survived by his son, Robert Mancinelli, four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, six nieces and four nephews. Anthony wishes a long, healthy, and happy life for all of his family and friends that he leaves behind.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 24 at St. Francis Church, 145 Benkard Ave, Newburgh. Burial follows in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the wonderful staff at Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. or . To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019