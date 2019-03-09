Home

Anthony Nino Crescimanno Obituary
Anthony Nino Crescimanno
June 17, 1934 - March 7, 2019
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Anthony Nino Crescimanno, 84 of Dingmans Ferry, PA, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. He was a retired Commercial Artist and owner of LaRosa Pizzeria, Dingmans Ferry, PA. Anthony was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Church, Milford, PA, Marsch Kellogg American Legion Post # 139, Milford, PA and the River Valley Artist Guild of Port Jervis, NY. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1952 to 1954.
The son of the late Dominick and Frances (Minando) Crescimanno he was born June 17, 1934 in New York, NY. He was married to the late Rose (Cappello) Crescimanno.
Survivors include three children: Dominic Crescimanno, Frances Khoury and her husband, John, and Leonard Crescimanno and his wife, Lorraine; six grandchildren: Rebecca and husband Curtis, Rachel and husband Ryan, Anthony, Roman, Vincent, Connor; seven great-grandchildren: Anthony, James, Daniel, Paulie, Noah, Nicholas and Jonas. Anthony was predeceased by his brother, Dominick and sister, Marion.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA . A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Milford, PA. Burial with military honors will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
