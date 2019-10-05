|
Anthony P. "Tony" Cuccio
January 27,1934 - October 2, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Anthony P. Cuccio "Tony" of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Middletown. He was 85.
The son of the late Frank and Anita Martorano Cuccio, he was born January 27,1934 in Garfield, New Jersey.
Anthony always had a love of animals, especially horses. As owner/trainer of Cuccio Farms in Montgomery, he raced for over 50 years at Monticello Raceway, as well as at Yonkers and Saratoga Racetracks. Recently training at Golden Shoe Training Center, he will be greatly missed by everyone in the horse community. Previously,Tony served in the National Guard from 1951-1955 and was President of the 20th Century Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Eva at home; two daughters, Anita Chomyn and husband, John of Milford, PA and Julienne Slichko and husband, James of Wynantskill, NY; grandchildren: Robert A. Stormes (Desiree), Zachary A. Stormes (Amanda) and Dylan Slichko; step-grandchildren, Derek and Andrew Chomyn; brother, Joseph Cuccio and wife, Mary Ann of Hackensack, NJ; uncle, James Cuccio of Lodi, NJ; best buddies, John "Chip" King and Tommy Merton; also several nieces, nephews, cousins. He was predeceased by his best friend, Al Stormes.
Celebration of Life Memorial will take place at 3 p.m. on October 27, 2019 at Spruce Lodge,619 Route 17K, Montgomery, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586 or Equine Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 275, Bloomingburg NY 12721.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
