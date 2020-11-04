1/1
Anthony R. Petrollese
Anthony R. Petrollese
April 29, 1942 - November 2, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Anthony R. "Tony" Petrollese, 78, of New Windsor, NY passed away on Monday November 2, 2020. Tony was born April 29, 1942 to Battista and Giovanina Petrollese in the Bronx NY, the youngest of four children. He graduated from the Bronx Vocational High School in 1960.
Tony met his beautiful bride, Ana in the Bronx and they married on October 28, 1962 at Our Lady of Pity. During his lifetime Tony held several jobs including Ford Motor Company, West Point, the Newburgh Auto Auction and St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, watching classic movies and listening to Italian music.
Tony is survived by his wife, Ana; sons: Battista "Ray", Billy and wife, Laura and Shane and wife, Maria; grandchildren: Antonela and husband, Raul, Andrew, Matthew, Ashley, Lucas and Nicholas; great-grandson, Levi; his brother, Silverio Petrollese and wife, Marie and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, older sister Teresina and brother, Salvatore.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
