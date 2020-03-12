|
Anthony S. Vlamis
November 9, 1942 - March 11, 2020
Forestburgh, NY
Anthony Steven Vlamis of Forestburgh, a retired publisher with Prentice Hall in Englewood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 77.
The son of the late Stamatis Vlamis and Anne Dalechek Vlamis, he was born November 9, 1942 in New York City. He later moved to River Vale, NJ where he lived for 21 years, raising his family.
Anthony was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a native New Yorker, and published author. A nature lover and outdoorsman, Anthony's favorite pastime was spending time wading in a river or out on a boat fishing. When not on the water, he loved to spend time in his office writing, reading history, and collecting coins.
He is survived by his wife: Cornelia "Connie" Vlamis, at home; a son: Alex Vlamis and his wife Emily of Rutherford, NJ; two stepsons: Mark Alden and his wife Natalie of Montvale, NJ and Paul Alden and his wife Paige of White Lake; six grandchildren: Philip, Marley, Maura, Eve, Romy and Zoe; and a sister: Suzanne Vlamis of New York City.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a funeral service starting at Noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club https://tinyurl.com/sierraclubanthony or to Direct Relief https://tinyurl.com/directreliefanthony
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020