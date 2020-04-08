Home

Anthony Skalicky


1951 - 2020
Anthony Skalicky
February 8, 1951 - April 2, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Anthony Skalicky of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on April 2, 2020 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital. He was 69. The son of the late Paul and Angelina Spagna Skalicky, he was born on February 8, 1951 in Bronx, New York.
Anthony was the owner of Remco Press, a family owned business in North Bergen, NJ.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Skalicky at home; his children: Anthony Skalicky and his wife, Lepore, Michael Skalicky, Julie Skalicky and Melissa Willner and her husband, Jeff; his grandchildren: Benjamin, Lily, Alex and Elizabeth. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Monday, April 6, 2020 in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Warwick.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
