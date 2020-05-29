Anthony Suarez
April 18, 1952 - May 24, 2020
Monticello, NY
Anthony "Tony" Suarez, a retired Detective Lieutenant with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Anthony met his wife, Lillian "Vickie" Suarez in Brooklyn, NY and they were married in 1970. Anthony was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY by Gilbert Suarez and Daisy Toro Wolochuk.
Anthony Suarez loved life and his family. He was an eternal optimist, enjoyed engaging in conversation with anyone he met and was a great storyteller. He was a humble gentleman who gave selflessly to his children, grandchildren and community. He and Lillian believed that a strong family bond is critical to life's success. This was embodied by the many family vacations and get-togethers with his wife, children, their cousins and the like. He was proud and passionate about our Veterans. He graduated from Maritime High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. He received his Honorable Discharge and began his career in Law Enforcement. As a Police Officer, Tony pushed the limits of conventional thinking in all areas of policing in the streets and procedures to increase the effectiveness of the justice system and those in it. Retirement from the Sheriff's Department did not stop him from working as he later decided to go back on the job and was employed as a Federal Police Officer with the Office of Veterans Affairs and would work separately for the security detail at Good Morning America both in New York City. His grandchildren loved seeing their "Pop-Pop" live on TV during this morning news telecast. Tony led his family with integrity and knew that in order to accomplish this, we'd have to refuse to lose the unity that binds us.
Tony is survived by his wife: Lillian Ealey Suarez; two daughters: Nicole Weir and her husband Allen, and Toni Quiñones and her husband Nelson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers: Eugene Suarez, John Pierre Lacen and Joseph Suarez; four sisters: Lillian Vasquez, Eileen Bones, Theresa Ruiz and Claudine Lacen-Clarke; and many nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, Angel Vasquez. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gilbert Suarez; a sister, Debra Reiter; and his stepfather, William Wolochuk.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Hillside Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the fund that has been established with the funeral home to help the family with final expenses. To donate please go to his obituary on our website.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.