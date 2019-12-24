|
Anthony V. Andreala
May 31, 1940 - December 22, 2019
Middletown, NY
Anthony V. Andreala passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family in Middletown, NY. He was 79 years old. Son of the late Anthony and Catherine Pascarella Andreala, he was born May 31, 1940.
Anthony was a mechanical engineer for Mandell Mechanical in New York, New York. He also was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dolores Tracy Andreala, his two sons; Anthony J. Andreala, of Orlando, FL, and Robert J. Andreala and his wife, Wendy, of Chester, NY, his daughter, Gina C. Matise and her husband, Stephen, of Chester, NY, his sister, Marie Elena Ferguson and her husband, Gerald of Washingtonville, NY, along with six grandchildren; Gianna, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Jenna, Joseph, and R.J. and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N Main St., Harriman, NY on Friday, December 27th. Interment will follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and or The , 700 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY 11788.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019