Antoinette C. Pullen
1926 - 2020
Warwick, NY
Antoinette C. Pullen of Warwick, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center, Goshen. She was 94 years old.
Born on October 26, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso Ferraioli and Sophia Gallo.
She was married to the late John W. "Jack" Pullen (2013).
Before retiring, Antoinette worked in retail at Saks Fifth Avenue, New York.
She is survived by her sons: Stephen C. Pullen and his wife, Grace of Warwick, and Jeffrey Pullen and his wife, Gloria of Queens, NY; her grandchildren: Vito Montalto and his wife, Jessica, and Cindy Montalto; great-grandchildren: Carolyn, Ian, Piper, Waylon, Camryn, Nicholas. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Ferraioli of SanDiego, CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Philip Ferraioli, and sisters: Marie Iovine, Rose Casciano and Lucille Valerio.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday , December 2nd, at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Orange County Veterans Cemetery
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
