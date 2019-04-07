|
|
Antoinette Cantalupo "Anne"
March 10, 1941 - April 6, 2019
Delmar, NY
DELMAR, NY - Antoinette "Anne" Cantalupo (Fariello), age 78, died after a courageous battle with a long illness on April 6, 2019. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones and listening to her favorite music.
Anne was born on March 10, 1941 in the Bronx, NY to the late Guiseppe and Angelia (Campanelli) Fariello. She grew up in a loving home alongside several brothers and sisters; the late Irene Justi, Frank Fariello, Rose Miano and Thomas Fariello, in addition to her two surviving sisters, Marie Balsamello and Theresa and James Miner.
Anne was married to the late Louis J. Cantalupo for 22 years before his death in 1983. They shared two children: Joseph and his wife. Janet, and Janine Cantalupo, and five beautiful grandchildren: Leanne, Holly, Sydney, Calli and Trooper, who lit up her life and heart.
In addition to the above, Anne is survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, neighbors and lifelong friends. She always said the people you share your journey with are what matters, surround yourself with those that make you happy.
Anne loved to read, watch her shows and movies, listen and dance to music, sit on the beach, indulge in a hot fudge sundae, a good cup of coffee, and laugh, boy did she love to laugh. Do any of the above to honor her memory.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 10 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Washingtonville, alongside her husband, Lou.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Courtney Bellomo and the staff at NYOH for such amazing and compassionate care, you have all become family; also to Dr. Joanne Fogarty and her staff for being so wonderful to all of us.
Memorial contributions may be made to Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or at doublehranch.org.
Arrangements by Applebee Funeral Home, Delmar, NY 518-439-2715, www.applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019