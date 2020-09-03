1/1
Antoinette D. Belmonte
1918 - 2020
Antoinette D. Belmonte
July 11, 1918 - August 31, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Antoinette D. Belmonte passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. She was 102 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Polio Apicello. She was born on July 11, 1918 in New York, NY.
Antoinette devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Hotsie Totsie Follies and a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY. She always loved to go for car rides to look at all of the beautiful scenery. Along the drives she would stop by The Dug Out in Central Valley to grab one of their famous hot dogs and would swing by the dollar store.
Survivors include her children: Joseph Belmonte and his wife, Debby, of Boynton Beach, FL; Frank Belmonte (Elaine), of Cornwall, NY; Darlene Smith and her husband, Ralph of Cornwall, NY; Jo-Ann Belmonte of Brewster, MA; and Nanette Bieber (Roger), of Sterling Forest, NY; her grandson, Bradley Belmonte of Davie, FL. She was predeceased by her loving husband; Joseph Belmonte, Sr., and by her three sisters: Jenny, Susie and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 pm at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties: 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
SEP
8
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Anastasia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
