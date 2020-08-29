1/1
Antoinette E. Bellotto
1916 - 2020
March 27, 1916 - August 26, 2020
Middletown, NY
Antoinette E. Bellotto of Middletown, NY, a former hostess at Tony Boffa's Restaurant in Middletown and a lifelong resident of the area passed away peacefully in Middletown Park Manor on Wednesday August 26, 2020. She was 104.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa Valente, she was born on March 27, 1916 in Middletown, NY. She was the youngest of five children.
Antoinette was the widow of Anthony Bellotto, the former first ward alderman in the City of Middletown. She was also predeceased by her two sons, Anthony Bellotto Jr. and Michael F. Bellotto.
She formerly worked for the Manhattan Shirt Co. and Classy Leather in Middletown, but her favorite job was working as a hostess at Tony Boffa's where she loved her employers and coworkers and the loyal customers. She loved playing Bingo and her card games with all of her friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Marlene Myruski and her husband, Edwin of Montgomery, NY and Theresa McKeon and her husband, Joseph of The Villages, FL. She loved her grandchildren: Edwin Myruski Jr., Deidre Tierney, Sean McKeon, Andrea Bellotto, and Alyssa Bellotto. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
