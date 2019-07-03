|
|
Antoinette M. Bambara
January 7, 1919 - June 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Antoinette Bambara, 100 years of age, of Newburgh, died peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2019 at Wingate Nursing Home. The daughter of the late Nicholas and Flora Severo, she was born January 7, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY.
Antoinette graduated from NFA and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Catholic Daughters of America, New Windsor Seniors, Leather, Novelty & Plastics Workers Union, and many other organizations. She worked for various companies in the area as a Handbag Machinist. Antoinette was a loving, beautiful person who was always ready to help her family in every way. She lived a very happy and full life, travelling to many places worldwide including Hawaii, Russia, Germany and Italy. She was given the nickname "Woman of the World" by her family because of her many trips around the world. She also loved casinos and playing cards with her family and friends. "Aunt Net" will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, but we take comfort in knowing she had a wonderful life and did everything she wanted to do.
She is survived by her niece, Carol Lodato Kemlage and her husband Joseph; and great-nephew Jeffrey Lozier and his wife Karen and children Jessica, Hailey, Alexander and Mia Lozier. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Nicholas Severo Jr. and Angel Comicz, her first husband John Hacunda, who passed in 1972, and her second husband, Frank Bambara.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jensen and staff as well as the Ulster Unit at Wingate at Beacon for the great care they showed toward Antoinette.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 1:30 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 5, 2019