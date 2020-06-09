Antoinette Pawliczak
August 10, 1926 - June 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Antoinette Pawliczak of Middletown, NY entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was 93. The daughter of Pasquale and Belle Snover Gulle, she was born on August 10, 1926 in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Antoinette will always be remembered as loving, caring and charitable women. All the kids called her Grandma or Nanny. She was a good cook who made great meatballs, sausage and peppers. She enjoyed caring for numerous children, gardening her vegetables, and her Saturday night cards games with friends.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Raymond Pawliczak at home; her son, John Pawliczak and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Taylor and Alex; her son, Casey Bennett and wife, Stacey; grandsons Justin and Jacob; son, Raymond J Pawliczak; daughter, Cynthia Ann Salomon; beloved nieces and nephews, Charlie, Dani, Kalie, Tammy, Robert, and many more. Most importantly her dog, Candy.
A special thank you to Preferred Home Care for all their support.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to any humane society of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
August 10, 1926 - June 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Antoinette Pawliczak of Middletown, NY entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was 93. The daughter of Pasquale and Belle Snover Gulle, she was born on August 10, 1926 in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Antoinette will always be remembered as loving, caring and charitable women. All the kids called her Grandma or Nanny. She was a good cook who made great meatballs, sausage and peppers. She enjoyed caring for numerous children, gardening her vegetables, and her Saturday night cards games with friends.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Raymond Pawliczak at home; her son, John Pawliczak and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Taylor and Alex; her son, Casey Bennett and wife, Stacey; grandsons Justin and Jacob; son, Raymond J Pawliczak; daughter, Cynthia Ann Salomon; beloved nieces and nephews, Charlie, Dani, Kalie, Tammy, Robert, and many more. Most importantly her dog, Candy.
A special thank you to Preferred Home Care for all their support.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to any humane society of one's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.