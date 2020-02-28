|
|
Antoinette R. Mielnick
June 22, 1929 - February 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Antoinette R. Mielnick, 91 of Middletown passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. She was born in Port Chester on June 22, 1929 to Antonio and Angelina Pecora.
Antoinette is survived by her beloved children, Martin Mielnick and Kathy Hoff; her grandchildren, Heidi (Billy) Marchesini and Brett (Pam) Mielnick; as well as her great-grandsons: Christopher, Nicholas and Camden; and her former daughter-in-law, Kathy Bennet Mielnick. Antoinette was predeceased by her loving husband, Walter "Max" Mielnick; son-in-law, Richard Hoff; brothers: Richard "Dick" Pecora, Peter Pecora, John Pecora and Joe Pecora, and her sisters: Jeannette Sansone, Pat "Lily" Vaccaro and Grace LaDestro.
The family would like to thank the Unit 6 Staff at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare for all of the wonderful care they provided to Antoinette.
To honor her life, a family gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday March 1st at the Greenwich location of Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, 203-869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 the following morning at Corpus Christi Church, 136 S Regent St., Port Chester, NY 10573. For information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020