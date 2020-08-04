Antoinette Shipman

March 14, 1964 - July 30, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Antoinette Shipman entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2020. She was 55. Antoinette was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, New York on March 14, 1964 and she attended Newburgh schools.

She was a dedicated employee at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Albany, New York for many years. Antoinette always had a smile on her face and a conversation to go with her smile. She was greatly loved by everyone who knew her. She had no children but had three God children Jaelynn and Jaquan Lewis and Keturah Jarvis. Antoinette enjoyed music, movies and family gatherings. She will be sadly missed.

Antoinette will be cherished in memory by parents, Florence and Anthony Shipman; sisters, Tonieann (Charles), Trane (Marshall) of Newburgh, NY and Carlene Cobbs of Schenectady, NY; also brothers, Anthony Jr. (Karen) of Newburgh, NY and Marc Blue (Yolanda) of Buffalo, NY. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, Guy, Gemele, Ron III, Quentin, "special niece" Latrice Antoinette, Marco, Keegan, Karmone, Naziah, and Macayle; great-nieces and nephews, Alaysia, Taliesha, Christian, Gianni, Treasure, Aiden, Joseph, Harmony, Aloni, and Avaiyah; uncles, Vincent and Oliver; aunts, Vicky and Angela McNair of Newburgh, NY; and cousins and friends. Antoinette was predeceased by aunts, Joyce Russell and Diane Peterkins; uncle, Lawrence McNair; cousins, Jerry and Jalil McNair; nephew, Anthony Shipman III and Godson, Pierre.

Ms. Shipman will have a visitation 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED).

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY.



