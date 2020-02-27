|
|
Antoinette T. McGovern
April 6, 1925 - February 26, 2020
Warwick, NY
Antoinette T. McGovern, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 26, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Born on April 6, 1925, she was the daughter of Theresa (Guzetti) and Arthur Papaceno. She was predeceased by her husband Leo McGovern(2001).
Antoinette was a bookkeeper for Parkin Plumbing as well as for Neilsen Construction for many years. She was a member of the Warwick Auxiliary, the Florida Seniors, and a parishioner of St. Stephen's Church. Antoinette volunteered in the gift shop at St. Anthony Hospital. She loved to crochet, but she lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – they were her life!
Antoinette is survived by her daughter, Marguerite McNally of Warwick; son, Leo McGovern of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren: Heather Mann of Middletown, NY, Tara McNally of Montgomery, NY, Jason McGovern of Warwick, NY, and Amanda McGovern; great-grandchildren: Chelsea and Jason Mann, Darryl Stevens and Cade McGovern; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by six siblings.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment following in Warwick Cemetery.
A special thank you to Mt. Alverno Center: to her caseworker, Hayley, who went above and beyond for mom; to Juana, her nurse, who showed her love and compassion; and the entire staff who treated her with such kindness. Thank you to the Kaplan Hospice House for making her final days peaceful and dignified.
Please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020