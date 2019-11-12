|
|
Antoinette Wood
February 18, 1920 - November 12, 2019
Goshen, NY
Antoinette Wood of Goshen, NY, a lifelong area resident and retired Activities Director for the Orange County Infirmary, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Frank Slesinski and Stephanie Wiecek Slesinski, she was born on February 18, 1920 in Chester, NY.
Antoinette was a member of St. John's Church, Goshen, NY and the Professional Women's Association, Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her daughter, Marie Wood at home in Goshen; son, Jamie Wood and wife, Cindy of Florida, NY; three grandsons, George L. Wood and wife, Marge of Goshen, Dane Wood and wife, Nicole of Goshen, Jason Wood of Florida, NY; three granddaughters, Stephanie Weaver of State of Florida; Katerina and Rachel Wood of Florida, NY; five great grandchildren, Lindsey, Tyler, Lee, Brendan and Cassidy; one great great granddaughter, Cheyanne; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, George I. Wood Sr.; son, George I. Wood Jr.; three brothers, Edward, Daniel and Frank Slesinski.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th from 2 to 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.
Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16th at St. Joseph's Church, Florida, NY. Burial will be St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019