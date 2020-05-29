Antonette R. Cafferella

June 11, 1920 - May 25, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Antonette Cafferella, 99, entered into rest on March 25, 2020. She was retired from Stanwyck Coil, and along with her late husband were owners of, and managed their grocery store, Bobs Market in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Newburgh. Daughter and oldest of eight children of the late John and Marrietta (Demarco) Peters, she was born in Newburgh, NY, and was a member of Saint Francis church in Newburgh.

Most important to her was being a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed this part of her life the most. She also loved to read and she loved Bingo. We will always remember her for her love and dedication to her family, especially her dedication to her mother and father and her late husband of 54 years, Robert Cafferella. in their days of need she was there for them day and night. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her son, Frank Cafferella and his wife, Kathleen (Hannigan) Cafferella; her grandchildren: Christine Stanwyck, her husband, William Stanwyck and Robert Cafferella; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Stanwyck and Kaitlyn Stanwyck; two nieces and nephew who were to her like her own children she loved and worried for them so much, Mary Leoce Maryanne Dickerson and nephew, Lewis Leoce; her truly beloved sister, Helen Johnson; her brother-in-law, Charles Leo and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert; her late sisters: Ann Peters of Newburgh, Marie Murphy of New Windsor, Gloria Leo of Newburgh, Florence Black of Newburgh, two Brothers Steven Peters and John Peters of Newburgh.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday June 1, at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to fight Covid-19.

Arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



