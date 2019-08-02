|
Antonia J. Soutar
August 15, 1945 - July 27, 2019
Middletown, NY
Antonia J. Soutar passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late Anthony J. and Clara Erlacher Cincotta, she was born August 15, 1943 in Tampa, Florida.
Antonia was Vice President at the Bank of New York, working in Orange County NY.
Survivors include her sons, James A. Soutar Jr. of Middletown NY, Dean R. Soutar and his wife, Patricia of Circleville, NY; her brother, John Cincotta of Piermont, NY, sister, Jane Gerken of Saratoga Springs, NY; her four grandchildren: James, Erica, Alexandra, and Dean and her two great-grandchildren, Carly and James. She is predeceased by her husband, James and their daughter, Lori Ann Soutar.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by phone 800- 805-5856.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
