Antonino "Tony" Pitingaro
February 23, 1941 - February 7, 2020
Warwick, NY
Antonino "Tony" Pitingaro of Warwick, NY, passed away February 7, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. He was 78 years old.
Antonino "Tony" was born in Scillato, Italy to Giuseppe and Graziella (nee Castelli) Pitingaro on February 23, 1941.
Tony was the owner of P&D Sanitation of Warwick, NY.
Tony was his family's most trusted advisor and he was the one they called when they needed help. The one thing that stands out about him is that everything he did, he did so that his children could have all the opportunities to be successful that he never had. He worked so hard his whole life so that his children's lives would be easier than his and that they would have things he never had. What made him happy was to see his family happy and to be with his grandchildren and to share his success with everyone he loved.
A family statement reads: "To his family, he was the best father a child could ask for and a true inspiration to his grandchildren. We adored him; his daily presence in all our lives will be missed."
Tony is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Francesca (nee Lio) Pitingaro of Warwick, NY; six children: Grace Warren and her husband, Joseph of Warwick, Joseph Pitingaro of Warwick, Antonietta LoRusso and her husband, Bryan of Cooperstown, NY, Jason Pitingaro of Warwick, Paul Pitingaro and his wife, Leah of San Diego, CA and Jaime Pitingaro and her husband, Nicholas Di Maria of Chester, NY; two sisters, Margherita Mastrogiacomo of Torino, Italy and Maria Pitingaro of Scillato, Italy; fifteen grandchildren: Cameron and Kathryn Warren, Giuseppe Pitingaro, Nicholas, Francesca, Paul, Lucas, Matthew, Isabel, Nina and Daniel LoRusso, Antonino and Vivienne Pitingaro; Stella and Josephine Di Maria; and one great-granddaughter, Scarlet Greibesland. He was predeceased by three brothers: Giuseppe, Vincenzo, and Luigi Pitingaro.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020