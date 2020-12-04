1/1
Antonio Fazzino
1934 - 2020
October 5, 1934 - December 2, 2020
Goshen, NY
Antonio Fazzino, age 86, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Antonio was born October 5, 1934 in Baranello Campobasso, Italy. The son of the late Angelo and Caterina (Maio) Fazzino, he was married to Marie Lasaponara Fazzino for 59 blessed years.
As an Italian cheese manufacturer, he was a proprietor of A. Lasaponara and Sons and a partner in Losurdo Foods, Inc. Creamery division. He was a member of the Middletown Elks Club; Middletown NY, the Carolina Organization of Italian Americans: Little River, SC, St. John's the Evangelist Church, Goshen, NY, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Little River, SC and former owner of Trot Town Restaurant, Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Marie at home; his daughters: Caterina Pastore and husband, Tully of Baldwinsville, NY and Cristina (Tina) Fazzino of Goshen, NY; the loves of his life, his grandchildren: Taylor Marie, Alexis Anne, Jenna Elizabeth, Antonio Joseph, and Adriana Marie; two nieces: Nancy Squera and Clara Fazzino; two nephews: Mario and Dominick Camardo; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sister Ann Daly, Carmella Pistone, Beth Somlai, Jennifer Allan and the staff at Helen Hayes Hospital for their enduring compassion and care.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 6 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Antonio's name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
