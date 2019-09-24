|
Antonio Gonzalez
October 8, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Glen Spey, NY
Mr. Antonio Gonzalez of Glen Spey, NY died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 78. He was born October 8, 1940 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Juan Gonzalez and the late Josefa Sanchez Gonzalez.
Antonio married Gladys Ruiz on November 25, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY.
He worked for 27 years as a Brick Layer for Henry Restoration in Long Island. He and his wife moved to Glen Spey in 2001.
A Family Statement Read: "Anyone driving by his residence could catch a glimpse of him hand feeding wildlife, tending his garden, or swinging a hammer. He had a big heart and always had the right tool for the job. For those who remember him, please honor his memory with an act of kindness towards an unfortunate soul. Though we are saddened by his passing, we appreciate the legacy he left behind."
Surviving are: his loving wife of 57 years, Gladys Gonzalez at home; son, Antonio Gonzalez and his wife, Ann Marie of Glen Spey, NY; daughter, Nilsa Perez of Glen Spey, NY; sister: Olga Rivera and her husband, Jesse of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Dante Perez, Toni-Ann Gonzalez and Anthony Gonzalez; also several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019