Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
149 Cottage Street
Middletown, NY
Boffa—Antonio J., Sr., 89, of Middletown, NY died on December 21, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Visitation: 2 to 6 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY, Funeral Mass: 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Entombment will follow in the Family Mausoleum. Full obituary to follow in tomorrow's paper.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
