Antonio L. Fotino
1928 - 2020
Antonio L. Fotino
September 1, 1928 - August 23, 2020
Middletown, NY
Antonio L. Fotino, a retired tailor for Calvert Coat in Middletown, NY, and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.
The son of the late Eugenio and Lucrezia Durante Fotino, he was born on September 1, 1928 in Magisano, CZ. Italy.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Teresa Fotino at home; his son and daughter-in-law, Eugenio and Rose Fotino; his daughter, Lucrezia Olivo and her late husband, Frank Olivo; his grandchildren, Anthony, Teresa and Gabriella Fotino and Dominic and Lyndsee Olivo and Anthony and Melissa Olivo; his great-grandchildren, Gianna, Nicholas, Mae and Christian Olivo. He is also survived by his sisters, Annina Folino and Maria Aiello; his late sister, Aurora Catizone and his brother, Domenico Fotino and his brother-in-law, Tommaso Catizone and many nieces and nephews.
As you prepare to attend services, please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and Social Distancing is required at all times at the Funeral Home as well as the Church. Due to NYS guidelines capacity restrictions will be in place. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY.
Entombment will follow in Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown, NJ.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
