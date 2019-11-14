|
Archie Papacharalambous
August 9, 1932 - November 10, 2019
Monticello, NY
Archie Papacharalambous of Monticello, one of the former owners of 3D Block and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Liberty. He was 87.
The son of the late George Papacharalambous and Hariclia Averkiou Papacharalambous, he was born August 9, 1932 in New York City.
Archie was a wounded combat veteran of the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. He also was a professional boxer and was inducted into The Wayne County Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his children: George Papacharalambous of Kauneonga Lake, Linda Fairweather and her fiancé, Tim Botbyl of Westbrookville, and Archie Duke Papacharalambous and his fiancé. Heather Burns of Hurleyville; seven grandchildren: Lisa, Robbie, Jordan, Cody, Montana, Jewelia and Cypress; a sister: Helen Campfield and her husband, Richard of Hawley, PA; his companion: Virginia Woods and her son, Greg, at home; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Melissa Hariclia; a brother, Harry; and a sister, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at the Community United Methodist Church, 58 Horseshoe Lake Road in Kauneonga Lake, with Pastor Paul Minton officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Community United Methodist Church, 58 Horseshoe Lake Road, Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019