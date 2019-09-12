Home

Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine's RC Church
Blauvelt, NY
Arianna Joy Fojtlin Obituary
Arianna Joy Fojtlin
September 11, 2019
Orangeburg, NY
Arianna Joy Fojtlin, age 13 of Orangeburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of Jennifer Fojtlin and Nicholas Dilthey; proud big sister of Nicole; adored granddaughter of Joy and Richard Fojtlin and Beth and Al Giordano; great-granddaughter of Louise and the late Joseph Fojtlin and Gary and Deborah Reid; beloved niece of Joseph Fojtlin and Christian Giordano. Arianna is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Ari was a freshman at Tappan Zee High School. She loved dance and trained at Nyemchek Dance Studio. She was also a teacher's aide for the 1st grade at St. Catharine's School.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, Blauvelt with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, September 15 at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave., Northvale, NJ 201-767-3050.
In lieu of flowers, information regarding donations in Arianna's memory can be found on the funeral home's website, www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
