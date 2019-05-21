|
Arianna Selska
October 9, 1943 - May 17, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Arianna Selska of Jeffersonville, NY, a retired accountant and a long time area resident, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 75.
The daughter of the late Theodot and Natalia Selska Selsky, she was born October 9, 1943 in Chrotkiow, Ukraine.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church, 406 High Road, Glen Spey, NY. The Reverend Yaroslaw Kostyk will officiate. Burial will be in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY.
