Arlene Blustein
June 29, 1942 - December 15, 2019
Middletown, NY
Arlene Blustein was born on June 29, 1942 in the Bronx. Arlene came from a very large and loving family with 12 aunts and uncles and a multitude of first cousins, most of whom resided within a one block radius of her home. During her early years she was free to walk to any of her relative's apartments just as if it was her own home. Arlene was always surrounded by many loving relatives and that family closeness molded her outlook on life. She loved people and people loved her.
Arlene graduated from Hunter College and earned two master's degrees in Gifted Education.
In May of 1963 she accepted a blind date with a man from Brooklyn who turned out to be her future husband, Burt Blustein. They were married on January 25, 1964 and moved to Middletown to raise their family and continue their careers in 1971.
Arlene taught at Mechanicstown Elementary School (now William A. Carter Elementary) in Middletown. When the Middletown School District created a gifted and talented program, Arlene was appointed as the coordinator of the program. After heading the program for approximately twelve years, the program was defunded and Arlene happily went back to full time elementary, teaching mostly fourth grade. She retired in 1999 and stayed very active both in the Middletown community and in her winter home community in Naples, Florida. She was a loving grandmother to her granddaughters who quickly became the focus of Arlene's love and affection; she always maintained a deep interest in their activities, achievements, and successes.
One of her major passions was seeing the world with her husband, Burt. Two days after Burt took the bar exam, they boarded a plane to Europe for a five week tour. Since that first trip, Arlene and Burt agreed that every summer during her vacation from school, they would travel the world. Over the years, they achieved their goal, visiting virtually every location they wished to see, including taking their children and grandchildren on trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Israel, and Europe.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Burt at home; her children, Michael and Stacey Blustein of Goshen, NY, Glen and Stacy Blustein of Mahwah, NJ; her granddaughters, Hannah, Ileana and Rachel; her sister and brother in law, Carole and Herbert Gary; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her loving parents, Irving and Helen Rosowsky.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Sinai, 75 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12 noon, followed by Shiva which will be held after the burial at the Fairways Clubhouse, 1 Club Way, Middletown, New York and on Thursday, December 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance please make a memorial contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Arlene's family would like to thank Dr. Emily Gordon, Dr. Robert Dinsmore, and the oncology nurses at Crystal Run Healthcare for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided to her over the last three and a half years, in addition to the exceptional care she recently received at Orange Regional Medical Center and Valley View Center. Her family would also like to deeply thank her "daughter" Stacey, who cared for her every step of the way over the course of the last few years.
Arrangements by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc Funeral Home www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019