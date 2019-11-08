|
|
Arlene D. Scott (Smith)
January 3, 1928 - November 4, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Arlene Dorothy Smith Scott passed away on November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Arlene was born in Cornwall, NY and the daughter of the late Edwin Smith and late Susan DeGroat Dolin. Arlene was married for forty-eight years to Edwin B. Scott Sr. "Scotty," who pre-deceased her on February 8, 1995.
Throughout her life, Arlene gave back to the community. Arlene helped to locate and purchase the land the Hudson Valley SPCA is currently on. All of Arlene's pets were rescues from the shelter. Arlene was a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader and volunteer dispatcher for the New Windsor Ambulance Corp. Arlene also taught CCD for many years at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh, NY.
In her earlier life, Arlene worked at Fishman's in Newburgh and after raising her family, Lloyds and drove a school bus for George Carroll Bus Company until the young age of 81.
Arlene is survived by her four children, Pamela Ricci (David), Edwin Scott, Jr. (Suzanne), Robert Scott (Robin) and Debra Sibilia (Michael); five grandchildren, Michelle Ricci (Trevor McKenzie), David Ricci (Sierra), Kevin Sibilia (Judit Langa), Owen Scott and Nicolette Scott; her sister Linda Smith Thompson; many cousins, nieces and nephews; her dog Snoopy and cat Twinkle. Arlene is pre-deceased by her parents, beloved husband Edwin B. Scott, Sr. "Scotty" and two half-brothers, Edwin Smith and Barry Smith.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Brooks followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Arlene's memory with donations to the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) at P. O. Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019