Arlene DeMatteo
May 9, 1941 - November 17, 2019
Valley Cottage, NY
Arlene DeMatteo, of Valley Cottage, NY - previously of South Blooming Grove, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Nyack Hospital. She was 78 years old.
The daughter of Pasquale and Giovannina Moscatiello, Arlene was born and raised in Bronx, NY.
Arlene was truly a one of a kind woman who will be remembered for her kind heart, trusted guidance, and unwavering support. She loved her big downstairs kitchen table where everyone gathered; family, friends, neighbors, and anyone that came upon her door. The coffee was always hot, the laughs were always loud and the advice was always flowing - wanted or not. A fond memory for many.
She treasured her friends "The Crowd" who she was fortunate enough to share over 70 years of friendship with. She was our fighter and did so until the end when she went home to be with her parents and sisters, Linda, Cynthia, Gloria and Janet. She will be missed immensely.
Arlene is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph "Joey" DeMatteo and would have been married for 60 years in June. Her children and spouses, Donna McGoldrick (Michael) of South Blooming Grove, John DeMatteo of Valley Cottage, Joseph DeMatteo of Matthews, NC, Nicholas DeMatteo (Kathleen) of Tuxedo Park, Jennifer Greenbush (Steven) of West Nyack and her grandchildren, Christie Delfino (Nicholas), Gina DeMatteo, Angelo DeMatteo, Olivia DeMatteo, Matthew McGoldrick, Jake DeMatteo, Michael McGoldrick, Evan Greenbush, Elaina Greenbush, and Trevor Greenbush, will fondly recall countless memories with her.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21 from 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday, November 22 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Joseph W Sorce Funeral Home, 728 W Nyack Road, West Nyack NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 36 W Nyack Road, Nanuet NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019