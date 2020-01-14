Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Arlene Donati


1927 - 2020
Arlene Donati Obituary
Arlene Donati
April 17, 1927 - January 13, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Arlene (nee Wanamaker) Donati, of Pine Island, NY passed away on January 13, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Born on April 17, 1927, in Warwick, NY, she was the daughter of Hazel (nee Decker) and Roy Wanamaker. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Ann (Miller) Bierstine.
Arlene was a Registered Nurse at Horton Memorial Hospital, Arden Hill Hospital and Valley View Center.
Arlene is survived by her sister, Marlene Decker of Warwick; grandsons, Donald Bierstine of New Hampshire and Ronald Bierstine of upstate New York; and nephews, Austin Roy Decker and Michael Decker of Warwick.
She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Donati.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17th followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
