March 31, 1928 - May 3, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Arlene M. Quinn passed away on May 3, 2019 in Newburgh, NY. She was 92.
Arlene was the daughter of Madeline DeMars Bronk and Clarence Avery Bronk. She was born on March 31, 1927 in Scotia, NY. She was a 1944 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and a member of St. Patrick's Church.
Arlene was predeceased by her loving husband, James M. Quinn, Sr. and her loving son, James M. Quinn, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Russo (James) of Milton, and Patricia Ciccone (Charles) of New Windsor; daughter-in-law, Veronica Treu Quinn of Brazil; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta Hoffman Hanson of Niles, IL. She is predeceased by a sister Claire Ann Walker, and a brother Alfred "Billy" Bronk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St., Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's memory to St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019
