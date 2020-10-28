1/
Arlene S. Shindler
1949 - 2020
Arlene S. Shindler
April 10, 1949 - October 26, 2020
Warwick, NY
Arlene S. Shindler of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Glen Rock, NJ) passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was 71 years old.
Born in Bergenfield, NJ to the late Bernard and Clair (Kaye) Holland on April 10, 1949.
Prior to retirement, Arlene was a first grade teacher; a job she loved and performed with excellence. She also loved retirement; having time to go out to dinner and being with friends to play cards.
She is survived by her devoted husband Bob; daughters, Barbara Hoffmann and her husband Richard of Ringwood, NJ, and Amanda Zunick and her husband Mike of Hawthorne, NJ; step-daughter, Robyn Rashid and her husband Kazi of New York City; step-son, Matthew Shindler and his wife Karen of West Warwick, RI; grandchildren: Grace and Bethany Hoffmann, Caleb and Sarah Zunick, Kyra, Hannah and Bryanna Shindler; and brother, Paul Holland of Los Angeles, CA.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A graveside service will be at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ on Monday, November 2 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
