Arlene "Chicky" Sliker
May 18, 1940 - April 21, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Arlene "Chicky" Sliker of Woodbourne passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 78.
She was the daughter of the late Edward Boyer and Regina Dzynski, born on May 18, 1940 in the Bronx.
She was known to many as Chicky and always willing to lend a helping hand and loved caring for people. She was an EMT for many years before she became a CNA and retired from Catskill Regional Medical Center. She would often visit people at the hospital that didn't have any visitors. On her free time, she loved painting and crafting while listening to her favorite singer Garth Brooks. She was very quite until you got to know her and she became fun and outgoing. She was a strong woman raising six children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and soon to be great grandmother.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Linda Salzano, Regina Estella-Gotte, Stephanie Terra, Gregory and Dereke Estella, son-in-law, Brian Gotte, her sisters Lorraine Dean and her husband, Mike, Tommy Madden and his wife, Geri; her grandchildren: Jennifer Sites, Patricia Wissman and her husband, Matt, Mandi Lounsbury, and River Lounsbury. She was predeceased by her husbands, Anthony Estella, Roy J. Clark, and Jake Sliker, her children Wanda Estella and Edward Estella, her siblings Edna Jacobson, Bernie Antonick, and Edward Boyer.
Visitation will be Today, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 from 2 to 4:00 pm and 7 to 9:00pm. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery. Rev. Walter Haff will officiate.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-4347363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019