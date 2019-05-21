|
Arline Virginia Coddington
September 30, 1926 - May 21, 2019
Liberty, NY
Arline Virginia Coddington of Liberty passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Alfred and Ruth (Laird) Perrault , she was born on September 30, 1926 in Washington Depot, Connecticut.
Arline was an avid Nascar fan. Her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Laura Brown (Rusty), granddaughter, Trista, Great Grandson, Sebastian, Bruce Coddington (Donna), Betty Lou Pinkston, and Judy Pollack as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, her brothers Doug Perro and William Perrault.
She was predeceased by her son, Roger Coddington and her siblings, Gertrude Bethel, Alfred , Richard, and Jimmy Perrault, Barbara Hasbrouck and Edith Fisher.
Upon Arline's request all services will remain private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. For further information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-292-7160 or visit our website at www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019