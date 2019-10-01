|
Armando "Amboy" Cabiling
October 23, 1955 - September 29, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Armando "Amboy" Cabiling died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in the presence of his immediate family. Armando was born on October 23, 1955 in Manilla, Philippines, the son of Augusto and Adelina (Dizon) Cabiling. Armando immigrated to the United States at the age of 32 and was a resident of Newburgh for 28 years.
Armando is survived by his wife of 23 years, Luz Cabiling, and their children Rachiel, Raymond, and Ryan. Armando was predeceased by his sister Elvira Cabiling, and is survived by Rebecca Galusha and her husband Jack of Newburgh, Remedies Musca and her husband Alexander of Manilla, Diana Cabiling of Manilla, Marcelina Garcia and her husband Anding of Panpanga, Maria Luisa Mejarito and her husband Fernando of Newburgh, Diosdado Cabiling and his wife Susana of Cavite City, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and the Mamaat Family.
Armando was a devoted husband, and a passionate father. He lived everyday proud of his three children and will be proud for evermore as he watches them now. Armando was an employee at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen for 16 years where he worked alongside his wife, Luz. He will be remembered by his colleagues for his handwork and service.
Armando will be memorialized with a Mass held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newburgh, NY on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019