Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Armando Mastrantoni


1937 - 2020
Armando Mastrantoni Obituary
Armando Mastrantoni
March 10, 1937 - April 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Armando Mastrantoni of Middletown, NY, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY. He was 83 years old.
He was born on March 10, 1937 in Monte San Giovanni Campano, Italy. He was one of eight children of the late Tommasina (Reali) and Mario Mastrantoni.
In 1958 Armando immigrated to the United States and started a career in Printing at Cellucraft in New Hyde Park, NY. He married Antonia Crescenzi in 1966 and they raised two boys, Dean and Thomas. After 15 years as a Printer, he started a new career in the Italian food industry along with his three brothers. Together they operated Sansone Food Products in Garden City Park, NY. After he retired in 2005 he became an avid golfer and real estate investor.
Armando is survived by his loving wife, Antonia; sons and grandchildren: Dean Mastrantoni and his son Alexander; and Thomas Mastrantoni and his children: Gabriella, Daniella and Massim; siblings: Rocco and sister-in-law, Marie of Melville, NY, Alfonzo and sister-in-law, Maria of Mount Sinai, NY, Ines and brother-in-law, Aldo Fini of Chester, NY and Amelia Cinelli of Elmont, NY; many cousins, nieces, and nephews, here and abroad. He was preceded in death by his father, Mario; his mother, Tommasina; his brother, Vincenzo; his daughter-in-law, Gina (nee Iannuzzi) Mastrantoni and two sisters, Filomena and Iolanda.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions on public gatherings, private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
