Arnold Edgar Babcock
March 20, 1944 - August 3, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Loving, devoted, sarcastic, a jokester, humble and loved was Arnold Edgar Babcock. Flanked by family and friends spanning seven decades, he lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on August 3, 2019. As described by his grandchildren, Arnold was the light of sunshine in so many lives; he provided support and drive to each individual he touched on this earth. He never failed to make someone laugh, never failed to cheer someone up and would even stop traffic to make sure it was safe to cross the street. Arnold was a unique soul who knew exactly how to motivate anyone to be better and to push themselves to want more and do more in life. He was a true leader, a skill and passion he passed down to each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Perhaps his comfort and security in life derived from the quintessential "New York" upbringing he received in Cornwall NY just minutes up Rt. 9 to Newburgh, NY where he met the love of his life, Rosemary Babcock (Burte).
Rosemary and Arnold were married for over 50 years and built a beautiful, magical life for their three children: Raymond Babcock (married to Dee Babcock), Jason Babcock (married to Andrew Williams) and Belinda Callahan (engaged to Andrew Powers); five grandchildren: Jostalyn Babcock (engaged to Nick Zebrowski), Tyler Callahan, Madison Callahan, Ashley Babcock, Logan Babcock; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Zebrowski.
Arnold loved playing darts, bowling, boating, really anything with friends. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a mason, a long-time union member and representative of the local UA 373 – plumbers and steamfitters. A quick retrospective of Arnold's life clearly shows he was the proudest of his family, kids, grandkids, great-grandchild and most of all, his wife. His mother and father, Dorothy and Arnold Babcock, predeceased Arnold in death.
His grandchildren want him to know that even though he is not with us, that he will forever be in our hearts and they love him with all their lives, to goo goo infinity and back, and that they will forever miss him and will always continue to say, "see you in the morning, Poppy." Arnold was 75.
Calling hours will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 Wednesday morning at at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019