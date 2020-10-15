1/
Arnold Larry Hingen
1936 - 2020
Arnold Larry Hingen
May 8, 1936 - October 13, 2020
Delray Beach, FL
Mr. Arnold Hingen, a resident of Delray Beach, formerly of New York State, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was 84. The son of the late Jacob and Jennie Geller Hingen, Arnold was born on May 8, 1936 in the Bronx.
Upon graduation from college, Arnold worked for Western Union in Monticello. He worked there for many years as a manager. When Western Union closed its Monticello office Arnold relocated to Maryland and worked for the United States Postal Service until retirement.
Survivors include: Sister, Carol Kline; Brother-in-law, Harold Kline; Loving Uncle of Jill Sheetz (Scott) Alisa Caperton, Bryan Kline (Shari) Neil Hingen (Karen) Gayle Piette (Ken) Jeff Hingen (Kim), Great Uncle of Joshua Sheetz, (Raquel) Courtney Sheetz (Matt) Brooke Sheetz, Lacey Caperton (Chris) Jaime Caperton, Rylee Caperton, Jonathan Kline, Ashley Kline, Chase Kline, Lincoln Lymber, Hannah Hingen, Jacob Hingen, Samantha and Nick Piette.
Arnold was pre-deceased by: Father, Jacob Hingen, Mother, Jennie Hingen, Brother, Hyman Hingen.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Workman Circle #281 Cemetery, Marsh Road, Glen Wild, NY with Rabbi Lawrence Zierler officiating.
Memorial contributions in Arnold's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Workman Circle #281 Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-7474
